Screening of ‘Yonsei Eyes’ at JAMsj

SAN JOSE — “Yonsei Eyes,” a film about two fourth-generation Japanese Americans who embark on a pilgrimage to the site of the Tule Lake Segregation Center, will be shown on Saturday, July 22, at 1 p.m. at the Japanese American Museum of San Jose, 535 N. 5th St. in San Jose Japantown.

Director Jon Osaki will be present for Q&A. He is executive director of Japanese Community Youth Council in San Francisco.

“My Dog Teny,” a short film adaptation of a book by Osaki’s father, Yoshito Wayne Osaki, will also be shown.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, free for JAMsj members.

Reservations required. RSVP by calling (408) 294-3138, emailing [email protected] or going online to www.jamsj.org.