Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Culturally Sensitive Health Care Bill

SACRAMENTO — The Senate Judiciary Committee on July 6 passed Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi’s (D-Torrance) Assembly Bill (AB) 651, the Culturally Competent Health Care Facilities Bill.

The bill strengthens the state attorney general’s oversight authority to preserve and promote culturally sensitive and language-appropriate health care for the state’s increasingly diverse seniors.

“Many seniors in the South Bay and throughout the state are deeply concerned about culturally sensitive and language-appropriate health care services,” said Muratsuchi. “We need to strengthen the attorney general’s public interest oversight authority so that we can preserve and promote culturally sensitive health care when a nonprofit provider is sold to a for-profit buyer.”

Specifically, the bill extends the time that the attorney general has to consent to a proposed transaction, requires public notice of a hearing to be provided in the languages widely spoken by the health care recipient community, and eliminates the ability for the attorney general to waive a public hearing.

It also requires the attorney general to consider whether the transaction will have an adverse impact on the significant cultural interests of the affected community.

Muratsuchi represents California’s 66th Assembly District, which includes El Camino Village, Gardena, Harbor City, Harbor Gateway, Hermosa Beach, Lomita, Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, Torrance, and West Carson.

He serves as chairman of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and the Assembly Select Committee on Aerospace, and is a member of the Assembly committees on Budget, Appropriations, Natural Resources, Utilities and Energy, and Veterans Affairs.