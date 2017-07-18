Soulful Singing Sensations

REDONDO BEACH — Ishibashi Entertainment presents The Stonebridge Rhythm and Blues Fest on Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m. at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Redondo Beach.

The lineup:

Ronee Martin, “America’s Got Talent” finalist

Will Champlin, “The Voice” finalist

Billy Richard’s Coasters

Little Albert of Rocky Fellers and Society of Seven

Stonebridge Band

Richard Bean, “Mr. Suavecito”

Little Willie G, original voice of Thee Midnighters

Event organizer Gerald Ishibashi proudly supports the memorial project for Medal of Honor recipient Sadao Munemori and the Veterans Memorial Court Alliance, which honors Japanese American service members killed in action in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and other conflicts.

All seats reserved: $75, $55, $35. Group rates available. Buy online at www.purplepass.com/ishibashi or call (800) 316-8559.