‘Star Trek VI’ Screening, Concert at JANM

The Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo, will present an outdoor concert and movie night on Thursday July 27, at 7 p.m. in conjunction with the exhibition “New Frontiers: The Many Worlds of George Takei.”

The movie is “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” (1991), the last of the “Star Trek” films to feature the entire original cast from the 1966-69 television series, including George Takei as Hikaru Sulu, now captain of the USS Excelsior. Takei will give opening remarks (subject to availability).

Preceding the screening will be a set by Tim Russ Crew, a pop-rock band led by actor Tim Russ, who played Tuvok in “Star Trek: Voyager” and played other characters in episodes of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and the movie “Star Trek: Generations.” Russ and Takei worked together in the Voyager episode “Flashback.”

Supported by Los Angeles County Arts Commission.

Free. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.