Two-day Obon Festival at Vista Buddhist Temple

VISTA — Vista Buddhist Temple, 150 Cedar Rd., Bldg. B in Vista, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, from 12 to 8 p.m.
The schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows:
Saturday, July 22
1 to 2 p.m.: Introduction to Buddhism
2:15 to 3 p.m.: Shigin and shodo performance
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Dance practice
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: California Koto Ensemble
5:15 to 6 p.m.: Vista Buddhist Temple Junior Taiko Group and Shokenji Taiko
6:30 to 7:45 p.m.: Bon Odori (everyone invited; no special attire or experience required)
Sunday, July 23
1 to 2 p.m.: Talk on Japanese swords by Sensei Grand Master Ted Mason
2:15 to 3 p.m.: Furoshiki demonstration by Lisa Halverton
3 to 3:30 p.m.: Dance practice
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Introduction to Buddhism
5:15 to 6 p.m.: Vista Buddhist Temple Junior Taiko Group and Shokenji Taiko
6:30 to 7:45 p.m: Bon Odori
Food will be sold from noon until 6 p.m. or until sold out.
Main dishes: Beef teriyaki, chicken teriyaki, hot dogs, Japanese curry (vegetarian), Okinawan soba, somen salad, Spam musubi, sushi, udon, won ton, yaki soba (vegetarian).
Sweet treats: Fruit salad, manju, mochi ice cream, snow cones, kintoki, takoyaki.
For more information, call (760) 941-8800 or visit www.vbtemple.org.