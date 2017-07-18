Two-day Obon Festival at Vista Buddhist Temple

VISTA — Vista Buddhist Temple, 150 Cedar Rd., Bldg. B in Vista, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, from 12 to 8 p.m.

The schedule, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Saturday, July 22

1 to 2 p.m.: Introduction to Buddhism

2:15 to 3 p.m.: Shigin and shodo performance

3 to 3:30 p.m.: Dance practice

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: California Koto Ensemble

5:15 to 6 p.m.: Vista Buddhist Temple Junior Taiko Group and Shokenji Taiko

6:30 to 7:45 p.m.: Bon Odori (everyone invited; no special attire or experience required)

Sunday, July 23

1 to 2 p.m.: Talk on Japanese swords by Sensei Grand Master Ted Mason

2:15 to 3 p.m.: Furoshiki demonstration by Lisa Halverton

3 to 3:30 p.m.: Dance practice

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Introduction to Buddhism

5:15 to 6 p.m.: Vista Buddhist Temple Junior Taiko Group and Shokenji Taiko

6:30 to 7:45 p.m: Bon Odori

Food will be sold from noon until 6 p.m. or until sold out.

Main dishes: Beef teriyaki, chicken teriyaki, hot dogs, Japanese curry (vegetarian), Okinawan soba, somen salad, Spam musubi, sushi, udon, won ton, yaki soba (vegetarian).

Sweet treats: Fruit salad, manju, mochi ice cream, snow cones, kintoki, takoyaki.

For more information, call (760) 941-8800 or visit www.vbtemple.org.