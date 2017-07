CAMARILLO — Ventura County JACL will present the Upscale Japanese Boutique on Saturday, July 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American Christian Chapel, 300 Mission Dr. in Camarillo.

The boutique will feature gently used items, including kimono, yukata, kitchenware, books and laquerware, and brand new handcrafted items, including furoshiki, a carrier for your Tupperware or casserole dish made from Japanese fabric.

For more information, call (805) 499-2117 or email [email protected]