Venice Buddhist Temple Obon This Weekend

Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 12371 Braddock (at Centinela) in Culver City, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 15-16, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Bon Odori will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. both days.

Come sample the Adult Buddhist Association’s renowned teriyaki chicken plate or the Buddhist Women’s Association’s crispy, handmade wontons. The Dharma School will be selling hot dogs and chili rice. The Jr. YBA will be frying up dango. The Sangha Teens will be selling drinks and snow cones. And many game booths will run by VHBT’s affiliate organizations.

A silent auction is being held in conjunction with the festival. Funds raised are used for the temple and support the many cultural, service and social organizations and activities offered throughout the year. Bids will be accepted online and in person.

For more information, call (310) 391-4351 or visit https://vhbt.org.