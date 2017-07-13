Walnut Grove Buddhist Church Obon Odori

WALNUT GROVE — Walnut Grove Buddhist Church, 14105 Pine St. in Walnut Grove, will hold its annual Obon Odori on Saturday, July 15, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Dance practice will be held on Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m. Obon service will be held on Sunday, July 16, at 1:30 p.m.

The church recently welcomed Rev. Nobuo Miyaji, who was most recently head minister at Gardena. He will divide his time between Lodi, his home temple, and Walnut Grove.

For more information, call (916) 776-1312 or visit http://walnutgrovebc.org/wp/.