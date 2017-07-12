Watsonville Obon on Sunday

WATSONVILLE — Watsonville Buddhist Temple, 423 Bridge St. in Watsonville, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Sunday, July 16.

Obon is a time of joyous celebration and gratitude to the generations who went before us and gave us the gift of life. The highlight of the day is colorful dancing in which the community is invited to participate.

Food booths, farmers’ market and games for kids open at 12 p.m. Watsonville Taiko will perform at 3:30 p.m. and Bon Odori starts at 4 p.m. There will also be a silent auction and a raffle.

For more information, call (831) 724-7860 or visit www.wbtemple.org.