Young Leaders Celebrated

Asians and Pacific Islanders with Disabilities of California (APIDC) celebrated the graduation of its Youth Leadership Institute for college students on June 18 at Pacifica Sakura Gardens. From left: Ryuichi Watanabe is a student at Long Beach City College; Jan Ho is studying at Citrus College & Mt. San Antonio College; Joel Wissing is a student at Norco College. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Tim Saito and APIDC Board member Mark Matsui joined keynote speaker Hector Ochoa from the Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities in congratulating the graduates. The YLI program is chaired by APIDC Board Treasurer Akiko Koh. (MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

