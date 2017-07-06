Zenshuji Obon Carnival This Weekend

The 59th annual Zenshuji Obon Carnival will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Zenshuji Soto Mission, 123 S. Hewitt St. (between First and Second streets) in Little Tokyo.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 8

1:30 p.m.: Obon service

3 p.m.: Talent Show

4 p.m.: Katatataki music

4:30 p.m.: Japanese folk dance by Hoshun-Kai

5 p.m.: Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Los Angeles Branch

5:30 p.m.: Martial arts by Shorinji Kempo

6 p.m.: Taiko by Zendeko with New Kids

6:30 p.m.: Bon Odori

Sunday, July 9

1:30 p.m.: Obon service

3 p.m.: Hawaiian music and dance by Sakura Garden Strummers

3:30 p.m.: Japanese folk dance by Tokushima Awa Odori

4 p.m.: Taiko by Zendeko with New Kids

4:45 p.m.: Shakuhachi and koto by Shoshi Kanikohata and Kazue matsumoto; shakuhachi and minyo by Yukiko Kadono

5:30 p.m.: Japanese classical dance by Bando Hidesomi

6:15 p.m.: Raffle drawing

6:30 p.m.: Bon Odori

The festival will also feature tea ceremony demonstrations from 12:30 to 4 p.m.; an ikebana exhibition; produce and flower sales; food and drink; a white elephant sale; and children’s games.

General parking is available in a lot between the Metro Gold Line Little Tokyo/Arts District Station and Nishi Hongwanji; car entrance/exit is on Temple Street and pedestrian entrance/exist is on First Street, both between Alameda and Vignes.

Disabled parking is in Kato’s Sewing Machine’s lot on First Street between Alameda and Hewitt.

For more information, call (213) 624-8658 or visit www.zenshuji.org.