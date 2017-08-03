A Family of Eagles

A proud tradition continues as brothers (from left) Brandon Toshio, Wesley Sadao, Ryan Hideo and Garrett Kenji Kawaguchi all attained the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in scouting. All the boys are members of Troop 358 in San Marino. Their father, Allan Kawaguchi, has served as scoutmaster for several years. Garrett, 16, the newest Eagle, is a senior attending San Marino High School; Brandon is a senior at Cal State L.A.; Wesley is a junior at Cal Poly Pomona; and Ryan is a sophomore at Pasadena City College. “As parents, we are very proud of their accomplishments,” said mom Traci Minamide.

