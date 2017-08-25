Arts Party to Support 800 Traction Residents

Arts Party in the Arts District will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 10 p.m. at 800 Traction Ave. in Los Angeles.

The schedule for the event, which is in support of the community artists who face eviction from 800 Traction, is as follows:

4 to 5 p.m.: Art exhibit, DJs, performers, artist loft tour

5 to 6 p.m.: Sketch art battle

7 p.m.: Drinks will be available at the lobby (must be 21 or older)

7 to 10 p.m.: Art Hour After Party

Hosted by Nancy Uyemura and Jaimee Itagaki, who will serve as judges for the contest, and featuring the ActivateLA Crew: DJ Sammy Sam, DJ P.HAZEONE and DJ Honey Touch

Free and open to the public. Fo more information, email [email protected]