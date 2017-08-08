Bon Odori at San Mateo Buddhist Temple

SAN MATEO — San Mateo Buddhist Temple, 2 S. Claremont St. in San Mateo, will hold its annual Bon Odori on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to participate in the dancing. The last practice session is on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.

Refreshments will be prepared by the Buddhist Women’s Association. (Note: This event is separate from the temple’s annual bazaar, which was held in June.)

Obon/Hatsubon service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, call (650) 342-2541 or visit www.sanmateobuddhisttemple.org.