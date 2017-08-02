County Celebrates JANM Anniversary

The Japanese American National Museum’s 25th anniversary of being open to the public was recently recognized by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. From left: JANM Trustees Linda Horioka and Meloni Hallock, JANM President and CEO Ann Burroughs, and Supervisor Hilda Solis, who made the presentation. After years of planning and fundraising, JANM opened in 1992 at the former Nishi Hongwanji building at First and Central in Little Tokyo, which is now the home of Go For Broke National Education Center. JANM’s current home, the 85,000-square-foot Pavilion, opened in 1999.

