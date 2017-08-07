Diablo JA Club’s 2017 Summer Festival

CONCORD — The 61st annual Diablo Japanese American Club Japanese Summer Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 12 to 8:30 p.m. at the Japanese American Religious and Cultural Center, 3165 Treat Blvd. in Concord.

Come enjoy the wonderful selection of food items (sushi, chicken teriyaki, beef skewers, tempura, udon, shaved ice and lots more). Experience cultural dance, taiko, kendo, judo and flower arranging demonstrations. Free admission and fun for all ages.

Festival activities:

Food booths and concessions open 1 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. Sunday

Bonsai and calligraphy from 1 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. Sunday

Ikenobo ikebana demonstration at 2 p.m. Sunday

Iaido (swordsmanship) demonstration at 2 p.m. Saturday

Diablo Taiko at 6 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday

Kendo demonstration at 4 p.m. Sunday

Judo demonstration at 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Tatsumaki Taiko at 5 p.m. Sunday

Michiya Hanayagi Dancers at 6 p.m. Sunday

Matsutoyo Kai (folk songs and dances) at 7 p.m. Saturday

Obon Odori at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Raffle drawing (need not be present to win) at 8:30 p.m. Sunday

Free admission. Free parking is available at nearby Ygnacio Valley High School, 755 Oak Grove Rd., along with free shuttle service to and from the school.

For more information, visit www.diablojaclub.com.