Diablo JA Club’s 2017 Summer Festival

CONCORD — The 61st annual Diablo Japanese American Club Japanese Summer Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13, from 12 to 8:30 p.m. at the Japanese American Religious and Cultural Center, 3165 Treat Blvd. in Concord.
Come enjoy the wonderful selection of food items (sushi, chicken teriyaki, beef skewers, tempura, udon, shaved ice and lots more). Experience cultural dance, taiko, kendo, judo and flower arranging demonstrations. Free admission and fun for all ages.
Festival activities:
Food booths and concessions open 1 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. Sunday
Bonsai and calligraphy from 1 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. Sunday
Ikenobo ikebana demonstration at 2 p.m. Sunday
Iaido (swordsmanship) demonstration at 2 p.m. Saturday
Diablo Taiko at 6 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday
Kendo demonstration at 4 p.m. Sunday
Judo demonstration at 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Tatsumaki Taiko at 5 p.m. Sunday
Michiya Hanayagi Dancers at 6 p.m. Sunday
Matsutoyo Kai (folk songs and dances) at 7 p.m. Saturday
Obon Odori at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Raffle drawing (need not be present to win) at 8:30 p.m. Sunday
Free admission. Free parking is available at nearby Ygnacio Valley High School, 755 Oak Grove Rd., along with free shuttle service to and from the school.
For more information, visit www.diablojaclub.com.