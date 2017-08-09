‘Executive Orders that Exclude’ at Grand Performances

Grand Performances presents “9066:13769 (Executive Orders that Exclude)” on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. at California Plaza, 300 and 350 Grand Ave. in Los Angeles.

The program features films and live art addressing controversial executive orders, from those resulting in the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II to current threats aimed at Muslim Americans.

Stay for the “Music Movement Meaning” post-show discussion.

Presented in collaboration with the Nikkei Democracy Project and the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center. Supported in part by Jewel Member V. Dunlap with additional funding from California Humanities, a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and KCET.

This is a free, family-friendly, outdoor event. For more information, visit http://grandperformances.org/9066-13769. For directions, visit www.grandperformances.org/directions.