For the Community, Embracing All Communities

SAN FRANCISCO — There’s something for everyone at the 44th annual NihonmachI Street Fair in San Francisco’s Japantown on the weekend of Aug. 5 and 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In a city that prides itself on street fairs, the Nihonmachi Street Fair seeks to celebrate more than its Japanese American roots; it invites and encourages the inclusion of diverse interests, both Asian and non-Asian-Pacific-based.

Presenting cultural performances on the Clear Channel Outdoor Stage as well as diverse musical genres on the Webster Street Stage, entertainment has always been one of the highlights of the Nihonmachi Street Fair.

Webster Street Stage

Saturday — 11 a.m., Raquel Nicole Jeté; 12 p.m., The Aura; 1 p.m., Dakila; 2 p.m., Vernon Hall; 3 p.m., Bay Area Flash Mob; 4 p.m., Rendezvous

Sunday — 11 a.m., Mike Dayao; 12 p.m., Love Struck Band; 1 p.m., Stratify Smooth Jazz; 2 p.m., Masterpiece Band; 3 p.m., Third Sol; 4 p.m., Reflex

Clear Channel Stage Outdoor Stage (Peace Plaza)

Saturday — 11 a.m., West Coast Lion Dance; 12:15 p.m., Masaru Koga; 1 p.m., Chinagu Eisa Hawaii; 2 p.m., Yama Sho Kai; 3 p.m., Ger Youth Center; 3:15 p.m., Mahal; 3:45 p.m., DJ Air DMG; 4 p.m., Melvin Gutierrez; 4:30 p.m., San Francisco Taiko Dojo

Sunday — 11 a.m., Blessed Love Gospel Reggae Band; 12 p.m., Ito Yosakoi; 12:15 p.m., Manula Polynesian Revue; 1 p.m., Doggie World Parade and Pageant; 3 p.m., Samoan Community Development Center; 3:15 p.m., Parangal Dance Company; 3:30 p.m., Trace Repeat/Wesley Woo

Other areas of the fair include:

Food Fest — An eclectic food scene right in the heart of Japantown.

Nonprofit Booths — Where community organizations share information on the vital programs and service they provide.

Asian Artisans — A gallery of hand-crafted items that reflect Asian Pacific Islander culture.

Children’s World — Where kids can just be kids. Face painting, kendama demonstration, games and crafts. Princess and superhero hour on Sunday.

Asian American Adult Co-Ed Basketball Tournament — Where teams come together in the spirit of community to compete and play.

The Art and Soul of J-Town (Saturday only) — Where community artists come together and share their artistic expressions. Featuring Leland Wong, Shizue Siegel and many others.

Doggie World and Parade/Pageant (Sunday only) — Animal rescue organizations, vendors focusing on the care and health of animals. Register to be a part of the sixth annual Doggie World Parade and Pageant ($10 fee).

Sound of Thunder Car Show — Showcasing muscle and classic cars.

For more information, go to www.nihonmachistreetfair.org visit Nihonmachi Street Fair’s Facebook page.