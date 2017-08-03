‘From Farm to Teacup’ at JACCC

The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, will present “From Farm to Teacup” in the Garden Room on Friday, Aug. 4, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

JACCC’s Culinary Program invites you to a tea tasting and educational event to learn more about Japan’s fourth-largest tea producer, Miyazaki Prefecture, on the southeastern coast of Kyushu. Tea farmers and producers representing three Miyazaki companies will share their region’s diverse tea offerings.

Sponsored by Miyazaki Prefecture with special thanks to Miyazaki Kenjinkai.

Free. RSVP to [email protected]