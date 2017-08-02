Gardena Buddhist Church Obon on Aug. 12-13

GARDENA — The Gardena Buddhist Church will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13.

Festival hours are: Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m. Obon dancing will be held on both nights from 6 to 8 p.m., under the direction of Mitzi Shimizu and the Dharma School Teachers.

Prior to the dancing, taiko performances will be given by the Jodaiko Group from UC Irvine at 4:45 p.m. and the Isami Taiko Group from the Gardena Buddhist Church at 5:15 p.m.

Another featured will be Hondo tours given by the ministerial staff of the church at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

A jumper ride, bingo, and other games (Basketball, Six Ball, Hoop Toss, Line-A-Line, Fishing, Whiffle Ball) as well as a Craft Boutique will be available. Foods featured will be sushi, saimin, beef and chicken teriyaki, snow cones, Spam musubi, corn, hot dogs, chili rice, tamales, and dango.

The Gardena Buddhist Church is located at 1517 W. l66th St. in Gardena. For additional information, call (310) 327-9400.