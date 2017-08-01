Hiroshima-Nagasaki Service at Koyasan

The American Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors, Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, and Koyasan Buddhist Temple invite the public to attend their annual commemoration service marking the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the temple, 342 First St. in Little Tokyo.

It has been 72 years since atomic bombs were detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945. By the end of the year, it is estimated that nearly 200,000 people died from the bomb blast and radiation-related illnesses. Hundreds of thousands more suffered unimaginable afflictions, both physically and emotionally.

The purpose of the service is to remember those who passed away and support those who survived the atomic bombings.

The guest speaker is Dr. Takeshi Matsumoto, one of the great supporters of the physical examinations done every other year by doctors from Hiroshima.

The Hiroshima Peace Flame, which was ignited from the Peace Flame that burns in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, was originally brought to Los Angeles in 1984, and in 1989 Tom Bradley accepted the flame as a mayor of the City of Los Angeles. Since then, Koyasan has been home to the flame, which is a reminder of the horrible events that occurred 72 years ago and will continue to burn until the world is free of nuclear weapons.

For more information, call (213) 624-1267.