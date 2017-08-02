Hiroshima/Nagasaki/Fukushima Commemoration in Little Tokyo

A gathering to remember the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Frances Hashimoto Plaza in Little Tokyo, located on Second Street at the Japanese Village Plaza mall crossing.

“The great tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki teach us that peace must be sought at all costs in these tense times of uncertainty,” organizers said. “Today, for the women and children of Fukushima, the ongoing nuclear disaster is especially perilous. Let’s support their courage and perseverance as they demand human rights, quality healthcare, respect for the land, just reparations, and an end to nuclear energy, weapons and wars.”

Michiko Kato, a Fukushima survivor, will share her personal account of tragedy, courage and hope.

Bishop Noriaki Ito will ring the Hiroshima Bell at 4:15 p.m. to commemorate a tragedy for thousands of people and hope for world peace.

Also at 4:15 p.m., the exact time that the Hiroshima bomb was dropped on Aug. 6, 1945 (8:15 a.m. local time), doves will be released and a moment of silence will be observed along with millions of others worldwide.

Sponsors/endorsers: Fukushima Support Committee, San Fernando Valley JACL, Progressive Asian Network for Action, Chatsworth West United Methodist Church, Council for Asian Pacific Theology, Chinatown Council for Economic Development, Little Tokyo for Peace.

For more information, contact Misako Lauritzen at [email protected]