‘In This Corner of the World’ Opens Friday

“In This Corner of the World” (2016, 128 minutes), based on an award-winning manga by Fumiyo Kouno and directed by Sunao Katabuchi, will run from Aug. 11 to 17 at the Playhouse 7, 673 East Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, and Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St. in Santa Monica.

The animated feature, whose Japanese title is “Kono Sekai no Katasumi ni,” follows Suzu Urano, who moves to the small town of Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, to live with her husband’s family. Suzu’s life is thrown into chaos when her town is bombed during World War II.

Her perseverance and courage underpin this heartwarming and inspirational tale of the everyday challenges faced by the Japanese in the midst of a violent, war-torn country. This beautiful yet poignant tale shows that even in the face of adversity and loss, people can come together and rebuild their lives.

Showtimes: Playhouse 7 — 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m. daily; Monica Film Center — 4, 7, 10 p.m. daily plus 1 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. The 4 p.m. daily showing at both theaters will be dubbed in English; all other showings will be in Japanese with English subtitles.

For more information, call (310) 478-3836 or visit www.laemmle.com.