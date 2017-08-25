‘In This Corner of the World’ Playing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Sunao Katabuchi’s animated feature “In This Corner of the World” is now playing in the San Diego area.

• ArcLight La Jolla, 4425 La Jolla Village Dr., San Diego. Showtimes: Aug. 25, 7:30 and 10:20 p.m.; Aug. 26-31, 11:05 a.m. (dubbed), 1:55, 4:45, 7:30 and 10:20 p.m. For more information, call (858) 768-7770 or visit www.arclightcinemas.com/locations/san-diego/ or ArcLight Cinemas La Jolla’s Facebook page.

• Angelika Carmel Mountain, 11620 Carmel Mountain Rd., San Diego. Showtimes: Aug. 26-29, 10:20 a.m. and 1:10 p.m. For more information, call (858) 207-2606 or visit www.angelikafilmcenter.com/sandiego/ or the film center’s Facebook page.

The award-winning story, based on the manga by Fumiyo Kouno, follows a young girl named Suzu Urano, who in 1944 moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima where she marries Shūsaku Hōjō, a young clerk who works at the local naval base. In 1945, intense bombings by the U.S. military finally reach Kure with devastating effect to the townsfolk and their way of life. Suzu’s life is changed irrevocably, but through perseverance and courage, she manages to continue to live life to the fullest. This beautiful yet tragic tale shows that even in the face of adversity and loss, people can come together and rebuild their lives.

Voice cast includes Non, Megumi Han and Yoshimasa Hosoya.

Visit the film’s official website at www.inthiscornermovie.com.