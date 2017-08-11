JACL Condemns Act of Terrorism Against Mosque

The Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) condemned the Saturday bombing of the Dar-Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn. as an act of terrorism and hate against a religious group.

The FBI is investigating the bombing, which caused minor damage to the mosque. Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton denounced the incident as “a criminal act of terrorism.”

“This is a clear affront to the rights of the Muslim community to worship in peace,” the JACL said in a statement. “We are grateful that there were no casualties, but that does not reduce the impact this act of terror has upon the worshiping community.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said it has received more hate messages on its Facebook page after Saturday’s bombing than it has after any other attack on a mosque in the U.S.

The Twin Cities JACL chapter has previously worked with the Muslim community in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. Twin Cities Chapter President Amy Dickerson states, “The Twin Cities JACL chapter supports the Muslim community in the face of increasing discrimination and hate. The Twin Cities JACL actively advocates the pursuit of global justice, civil liberties and human rights, hope, compassion, and love.”

“It is particularly poignant that this took place on the fifth anniversary of the Oak Creek, Wis. massacre of six Sikh worshipers preparing the day’s meal,” the JACL said. “Like this past Saturday’s bombing, that event could have been much worse had the timing been different. An hour later, and the temple would have been filled with children attending classes.

“The JACL stands proudly in support of the Muslim and Sikh communities and for the right of all Americans to worship peacefully and without the fear of attack from terrorism. We affirm the fundamental American right of worship and freedom of assembly as guaranteed in the Bill of Rights.”

For more information about the Twin Cities JACL, visit www.tcjacl.org.