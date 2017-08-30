Japanese Festival Dancing at Ford Amphitheater

Japanese dance will be the focus of a Ford JAM session on Monday, Sept. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. at John Anson Ford Amphitheater, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East in Hollywood.

Discover the beauty and grace of Japanese festival dancing with Christine Inouye and Hoshun Kai Minyo Odori. Seize the moment and try your hand at these celebratory Bon dances set to ondo music by Japanese folk fusion ensemble Minyo Station. Inouye has choreographed new dances for this event.

JAM Sessions are participatory while also centered on movement and music. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Bring tenugui and naruko or kachi-kachi. Complimentary fans will be provided.

Admission is free but reservations recommended as space is limited. Info: https://www.fordtheatres.org/calendar/jam-session-japanese-folk-dance-0

JAM Sessions are a program of the Ford Theatre Foundation with support provided by the James Irvine Foundation. This interactive series invites participants of all skill levels to release their inner artist with samba, tap dance, ukulele, Bollywood, son jarocho and much more. JAM Sessions also take place at public sites throughout Los Angeles County.