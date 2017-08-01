Japanese Food Festival and Bon Odori in Stockton

STOCKTON — Stockton Buddhist Church, 2820 Shimizu Dr. in Stockton, will hold its annual Japanese Food Festival and Bon Odori on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

There is a lot to eat, drink, watch, listen and do and only two days to enjoy it. As usual, there will be great food, games for the kids, taiko drumming, cultural demonstrations, Japanese dance, martial arts, bonsai demonstrations and exhibits, Japanese tea ceremony, bingo and a raffle.

Live Hawaiian music is back by popular demand, but this year’s festival will double your listening pleasure with two fantastic bands — Elima on Saturday and Island Sunset on Sunday. Also, Stockton Bukkyo Taiko will perform on Saturday and Sacramento Taiko Dan on Sunday.

During Bon Odori on Saturday evening, a parade of kimono-clad participants will dance to Japanese folk music in the Courtyard.

Raffle tickets are $1 each. First prize: $2,000; second prize: $1,000; third prize: $500. Need not be present to win.

For more information, call (209) 466-6701 or visit the church’s Facebook page.

Saturday, Aug. 5

All day: Ikebana exhibits in Mini Chapel area; bonsai exhibits in Social Hall; display by Sacramento Japanese Sword Club

11 a.m.: Opening ceremony and performance by Stockton Bukkyo Taiko; Food Bazaar and games open; bingo until 6 p.m. in Mini Chapel

11:15 a.m.: Shigin performance by Kansai Ginshi, Yoshiharu Hiraki

11:45 a.m.: Kendo demonstration led by Anthony Cabral Sensei, fourth-degree instructor

12:15 p.m.: Temple tour by Rev. Yukiko Motoyoshi, who will explain the meaning of Jodo Shinshu Buddhism

12:45 p.m.: Demonstration by Karada Traditional Karate Club, founded by Sheryl, George and Don Vieira

1:30 p.m.: Odori performance by students of Bando Junjiro

2 p.m.: Koto performance by Masazuka Kai of San Francisco

2:30 p.m.: Drumming performance by Stockton Bukkyo Taiko

3 p.m.: Hawaiian Music by Elima in Courtyard until 6 p.m.

3:45 p.m.: Martial arts demonstration by Multi Style Escrima, led by Maestro Dexter Labong and June Gotico

4:15 p.m.: Hawaiian dance by Na Hoku Mai Kanoelani, Polynesian Entertainment

5:15 p.m.: Martial arts demonstration led by Gene Tibon of Gojuryo Karate

7 p.m.: Bon Odori

Sunday, Aug. 6

All day: Ikebana exhibits in Mini Chapel area; bonsai exhibits in Social Hall; kimekomi doll display and demonstration by Masanori Wasano in Social Hall

11 a.m.: Food Bazaar and games begin; bingo until 6 p.m. in Mini Chapel

11:15 a.m.: Performance by Sacramento Taiko Dan

12:30 p.m.: Demonstration by Stockton Judo Club, led by Jack Ferrill

1 p.m.: Temple tour by Rev. Yukiko Motoyoshi; Hawaiian music by Island Sunset Band until 4 p.m.

1:30 p.m.: Kendo demonstration led by Anthony Cabral Sensei

2 p.m.: Bonsai demonstration by Sam Adina of Stockton

2:30 p.m.: Cortez Karaoke Singers, directed by Marlene Tanioka

3:15 p.m.: Tea ceremony by Chado Urasenke Tankokai California Wakikyokai Myochoan, Soju Ward and students (Class Building, Room 3)

3:30 p.m.: Demonstration by New School Aikido

4 p.m.: Hawaiian music by Ukulele Strummer of Stockton

4:45 p.m.: Demonstration by Escrima Bahalana Club led by Grandmaster Tony Somera, master instructor Joel Juanitas

5:15 p.m.: Polynesian dance by Te Ihi O Te Ara Nui

7 p.m.: Raffle drawing in Social Hall