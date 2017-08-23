Japangeles Goes for Broke

A special Go For Broke National Education Center and Japangeles collaboration apparel launch event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at GFBNEC, 355 E. First St. (at Central) in Little Tokyo.

The event will feature a collection curated by Japangeles, which has just opened a store (pictured) in Little Tokyo’s Japanese Village Plaza at Second Street.

Complimentary appetizers provided by Shakas Alhambra and drinks from Mutual Trading Co.; performance by Paul Dateh; live art demo with Hiro Tomita Studios; and access to the “Defining Courage” and “Nikkei Samurai” exhibits.

Followed by pub crawl through Little Tokyo: Far Bar (complimentary appetizers in the Mezzanine Level), Izakaya & Bar Fu-ga (trivia game with food and drink specials), Baldoria DTLA (complimentary finger foods), and Wolf & Crane (special Go For Broke cocktail menu).

The launch party is free with RSVP through Eventbrite; $10 donation for pub crawl. For more information, contact Jeff Henson at (310) 328-0907 or [email protected]

Japangeles is a collaboration of Japanese culture and L.A. lifestyle through unique clothing that is locally designed and screen-printed. For more information, call (310) 920-2383 or visit www.japangeles.com.