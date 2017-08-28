Joey Chestnut Wins 2017 Gyoza Eating Title

Joey Chestnut, ranked the world’s No. 1 competitive eater, returned to Little Tokyo on Saturday for the 2017 Day-Lee Foods World Gyoza Eating Championship.

After missing last year’s event due to scheduling conflicts, Chestnut bested two-time defending champ Matt Stonie, gobbling 377 gyoza in 10 minutes to win the $2,000 top prize.

Stonie, who still holds the record of 384 dumplings downed, placed third Saturday with 291, behind second-place finisher Geoff Esper’s 317.

Follow the action in the video below: