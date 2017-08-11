Kimiko Adler Earns Gold Award

PASADENA — A Troop 91 Girl Scout, Kimiko “Kimi” Adler, recently refurbished two bedrooms at the Pasadena Ronald McDonald’s House for her Gold Award project.

RMH relies on volunteers, such as Kimi, to assist in providing a “home” for out-of-town patients and their families while receiving medical care from nearby hospitals. Kimi first raised all the monetary funds and donations needed to freshen up the Light Room and the Old World Charm rooms, and then repainted these rooms, painted or cleaned the bedroom furniture, provided new dark-out curtains, new lamps, new gently used TVs, and new and gently used DVD players, purchased multiple bedbug mattress covers, and collected DVDs.

This is Kimi’s second big project at RMH. Previously, she volunteered many hours and raised all the funds needed to prepare meals every Sunday for six months through the “Meals of Love” program at RMH as part of her Silver Award. After the Silver Award is the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts, and it demonstrates extraordinary leadership through projects that have sustainable impact in their communities and beyond.

Volunteering is very important to Kimi, a rising junior at Westridge School in Pasadena. Even though her schedule is jam-packed with activities as a scout with Troop 91 of La Canada, a competitive gymnast, a competitive diver, and a teen confirmation lead at her parish, plus regular involvement with other volunteer positions, she values and enjoys volunteering at RMH.

With the generous donations and support of the community members of the St. Bede parish, Vernon Lee Gymnastics, Scouts, and friends and family, Kimi’s project succeeded in providing more comforts for the families at the RMH. She is the daughter of Suko Gotoh and Bill Adler, and the younger sister of Eagle Scouts Billy and Osa.