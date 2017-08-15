Kristi Yamaguchi’s Golden Moment on Sept. 3 in San Jose

SAN JOSE — Kristi Yamaguchi’s Golden Moment will take place on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 3:30 p.m. at SAP Center, 525 W. Santa Clara St. in San Jose.

To celebrate her 25th anniversary of capturing gold in the 1992 Winter Olympics, Yamaguchi and friends will create a golden moment on ice and shine the spotlight on early childhood illiteracy.

Co-hosted by Brian Boitano, the show will feature Karen Chen, Polina Edmunds, Ekaterina Gordeeva, Alex and Maia Shibutani, Jeremy Abbott, Mirai Nagasu, Ryan Bradley, Yuka Sato and Vincent Zhou.

The event will also be held on Sept. 9 and 10 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. Co-hosted by Carrie Ann Inaba (Sept. 9) and Billy V (Sept. 10), it will feature Abbott, Bradley, Gordeeva, Sato, Shizuka Arakawa, Meryl Davis and Charlie White, and Daisuke Takahashi, with special musical guest Lea Salonga.

Yamaguchi, a New York Times bestselling children’s author, “Dancing with the Stars” champion, philanthropist and mom, established her Always Dream Foundation in 1996 to support the hopes and dreams of children. Her passion for reading ignited the foundation’s commitment to early childhood literacy. In 2012, ADF launched Always Reading as its core program to connect children with e-books and 21st-century technology in both the classroom and home environments and through community events.

To order tickets or for more information on the foundation, visit www.alwaysdream.org. For ticketing questions, call (408) 977-4715 (San Jose) or (808) 768-5252 (Honolulu). For information on sponsorships, which include VIP tickets, hospitality and branding, email [email protected] The official hotels for the event are the San Jose Marriott and the Sheraton Waikiki.