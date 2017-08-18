Little Tokyo Library Quilt Show Set for Aug. 19

This year’s Quilt Show sponsored by the Little Tokyo Library Quilters will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at Union Church, 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street), as part of Nisei Week.

Doors will be open from noon to 4 p.m., with free church parking.

As usual, lovely quilts created by members will be on display along with the gorgeous “Kyusu” (Teapot) Raffle Quilt. The Kyusu pattern is a favorite of quilters themselves, and several members plan to display their own teapot quilts.

Raffle tickets are $2 each or six for $10; or for the best bargain, 15 for $20. Tickets may be purchased at the Quilt Show or from any quilter or Friends of the Little Tokyo Branch Library board member. All proceeds from the show and ticket sales will help to support the library’s collection and community outreach programs.

A wide selection of Asian boutique items will be for sale, including decorative wall hangings, appliqued T-shirts, cushions, tote bags, kitchen accent items, and fabric fat quarters. Be sure to come early for best selection.

The Quilters meet on the second Friday and last Saturday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Little Tokyo Branch Library, 203 S. Los Angeles St. (at Second Street). The Saturday meeting is to accommodate quilters who still work. If you would enjoy the camaraderie of fun-loving quilters, call (323) 303-7283 for more information.