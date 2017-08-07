Manzanar to Host Meeting on Accessibility Plan in Bishop

BISHOP — Over the past year, Manzanar staff have worked with an interdisciplinary team of National Park Service accessibility professionals to develop an Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan (SETP) to improve accessibility throughout Manzanar National Historic Site.

The plan’s goals are to document existing park barriers to accessibility for people with disabilities; provide an effective approach for upgrading facilities, services, activities, and programs; and instill a culture around creating universal access.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Manzanar Superintendent Bernadette Johnson will hold an open house to discuss the plan and seek input at the offices of the Inyo Mono Advocates for the Handicapped (IMAH). The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the IMAH offices at 371 S. Warren St. in Bishop. Since IMAH will provide a light supper, they request attendees RSVP no later than Aug. 8 by calling (760) 873-8668.

Johnson commented, “We are committed to improving the accessibility for all visitors/staff and your input will help guide us as we implement this plan.”

For the past several years, Manzanar National Historic Site has partnered with IMAH to employ clients at Manzanar.

To request a copy of the 92-page plan via email, email [email protected] or call (760) 878-2194, ext. 3303.

The Manzanar Visitor Center is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. It features extensive permanent exhibits and a 22-minute introductory film, “Remembering Manzanar.” Nearby, a World War II-era mess hall and two reconstructed barracks interpret the challenges of daily life. An auto tour road circles the site, highlighting Japanese gardens, historic orchards, the cemetery, and more.

Manzanar is located at 5001 Hwy. 395, six miles south of Independence. Admission is free. For more information, call (760) 878-2194, ext. 3310 or go online to www.nps.gov/manz or www.facebook.com/ManzanarNationalHistoricSite.