Midori Kai’s 17th Annual Boutique And Craft Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Midori Kai Inc., a nonprofit professional businesswomen’s organization, will celebrate its 17th annual Fundraiser Boutique event on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mountain View Buddhist Temple Hall, 575 N. Shoreline Blvd., in Mountain View.

To celebrate the organization’s 21st anniversary, the first 200 guests will receive a free Midori Kai recyclable shopping bag, so shoppers are advised to arrive early.

Vendors will showcase unique Asian arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, vintage kimono, pottery, and food items from throughout the western U.S. and Hawaii. Midori Kai is proud to announce that of 75 vendors, 16 are first-time exhibitors with Midori Kai. Many of the items are handmade and one of a kind. Most are unavailable in retail stores.

Several food items will be offered at the boutique including Spam musubi, manju, and bento boxes.

The boutique has grown over the years and this is the major fundraising event for Midori Kai. All proceeds are directed towards “going back to the community.” Organizations that are in keeping with Midori Kai’s mission statement are selected every two years to receive a two-year grant.

The grant recipients for 2016 and 2017: Asian American Recovery Service, a program of HealthRight 360 (Sister to Sister Conference), Asian Women’s Shelter of San Francisco, the Fred T. Korematsu Institute (teacher training kits) and Yu-Ai Kai (Keiro Kai event).

A highlight of the boutique is the introduction and the presentation of the grants to these organizations. Boutique attendees are encouraged to meet the organization’s representatives during the event.

In addition to an enjoyable full day of shopping and socializing, entertainment will be provided in the morning and afternoon. At 10:30 a.m., the Lotus Preschool Singers will perform a variety of songs and taiko pieces. Lotus Preschool is in its 31st year at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin and students range from 2 to 5 years of age. The preschool is unique to San Jose’s Japantown and each morning begins with a short service at the temple. The director is Lynne Yamaichi.

At 2 p.m., Jake Shimada will perform a variety of songs on the ukulele. Only 12 years old, he has been playing the ukulele for nearly six years. He performs with the Kapalakiko Hawaiian Band as a junior apprentice. He also plays with the Wesley Ukulele Band and has performed with other musicians. He will be joined by Tina Urata (hula).

This year’s boutique chairpersons are Phyllis Osaki and Marsha Baird. Midori Kai directors include Connie Decena, Carol Eejima, Roberta Hayashi, Julie Hubbard, Aggie Idemoto, Joyce Iwasaki, JoAnn Kato, Linda Kato, Janice Reiko Kawano, Naomi Nakano Matsumoto, Janice Miyatake, Maureen Mukai, Chris Noma, Irene Okimoto, June Sakamoto, Cynthia Sasaki, Heidi Shigematsu, Ruth Shikada, Machiko Shiozaki, Sally Takemoto, Vicki Wynne and Pam Yoshida.

For more information, contact Osaki at (925) 596-1770 or Baird at (510) 579-1518. Boutique updates will be posted on the Midori Kai website, www.midorikai.com, and on Facebook.