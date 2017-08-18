Nisei Week Performances, Demonstrations, Exhibits at JACCC

The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (www.jaccc.org), 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, celebrates the 77th Nisei Week Japanese Festival, Aug. 19 to 27, with cultural exhibitions, entertainment, and activities throughout the two weekends.

View Japanese prefectural displays as well as artisans skilled in ikebana, bonsai, Japanese dolls, calligraphy, tea ceremony and more.

Check out the schedules below for events taking place at JACCC, indoors and on the plaza. Visit the www.niseiweek.org for the full festival schedule.

JACCC Center Building Schedule

Aug. 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ikebana exhibition (Ikebana Teachers Association of Southern California), George J. Doizaki Gallery

Tea ceremony by Urasenke School of Tea, Tea Room

California Japanese Ceramics Guild, Garden Room A

Kimekomi Japanese dolls (Yukari-Kai), Garden Room B

Aug. 26-27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bonsai cxhibit (Nampu-Kai), George J. Doizaki Gallery

Japanese calligraphy (Beikoku Shodo Kenkyu-kai), Garden Room A

Kimekomi Japanese dolls (Hirofumi-Kai), Garden Room B

JACCC Plaza Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 19

Rubik’s Cube Competition, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Family art workshop by Audrey Chan, L.A. Metro-commissioned artist, 12-3 p.m.

Ukuleles for Little Tokyo, 4-4:15 p.m.

Eden Kai, 4:20-4:40 p.m.

Paul Dateh, 4:45-5:05 p.m.

Phero Hill, 5:10-5:30 p.m.

Shinshi, 5:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Historical Little Tokyo Bike Ride (sign-ups are full), 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Kenshokai, 11:05-11:40 a.m.

Priska, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Family art workshop by Audrey Chan, L.A. Metro-commissioned artist, 12-3 p.m.

Leo Xia, 12:20-12:55 p.m.

Eden Kai, 1-1:15 p.m.

Kat McDowell, 1:20-2:05 p.m.

Doctors and Engineers, 2:10-2:50 p.m.

Perry & Danielle, 2:55-3:55 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Kempo, 10-11 a.m.

Shindo Spirit, 11-11:30 a.m.

Keldon and Friends, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Thrill the World LA, 12:45-1 p.m.

Badlands Booker, 1:30-1:45 p.m.

Day-Lee Foods World Gyoza Eating Competition, 2-4 p.m.

City Side, 4-5 p.m.

Anthony Francisco, 5-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Taiko Gathering

Kodama Taiko, 10:30 a.m.

Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko, 11 a.m.

Hanabi Taiko, 11:30 a.m.

Makoto Taiko, 12 p.m.

Yuujou Daiko, 12:30 p.m.

Togen Daiko, 1 p.m.

Koshin Taiko, 1:30 p.m.

L.A. Taiko Ichiza, 2 p.m.

Kishin Daiko, 2:30 p.m.

Crespi Taiko, 3 p.m.

Senryu Taiko, 3:30 p.m.

Beer Garden will be open in the plaza all four days from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.