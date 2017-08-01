Obon in Oakland on Aug. 5

OAKLAND — Buddhist Church of Oakland, 825 Jackson St. (at 9th Street) in Oakland, will present its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 3 to 9 p.m.

The festival will feature taiko and koto performances, tea ceremony, temple tours, an ikebana exhibit, and Japanese food, which will be served until 7:30 p.m. (credit cards accepted).

Bon Odori starts at 7:30 p.m. The final dance practices, which are free and open to the public, will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 2-3, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Hatsubon service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 9:30 a.m. and Obon service at 10:30 a.m., followed by luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker: Rev. Ken Yamada of Berkeley Ohtani Buddhist Temple.

The church is located one block west of the Lake Merritt BART Station. For more information, call (510) 832-5988 or visit www.buddhistchurchofoakland.org.