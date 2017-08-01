Obon Odori at Placer Buddhist Church

PENRYN — Placer Buddhist Church, 3192 Boyington Rd. in Penryn, will hold its Obon Odori on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Buddhist Women’s Association will serve udon at 5 p.m. Placer Ume taiko will perform at 7 p.m. and Obon dancing will start at 7:30 p.m.

Dance practices will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Friday, Aug. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your own round fan (uchiwa), folding fan (sensu), towel (tenugui) and kachi-kachi (castanets).

On Saturday, cemetery services will be held at Auburn at 8 a.m., Newcastle at 9 a.m. and Rocklin at 10 a.m., followed by August monthly memorial/Obon service at the church with Rev. Kurt Rye at 11 a.m. and complimentary lunch.

For more information, call (916) 652-6139 or visit www.placerbuddhistchurch.org.