‘One Night Only: EWP Night Market’ Set for Sept. 9

East West Players (EWP), the nation’s longest-running professional theater of color and the largest producing organization of Asian American artistic work, is pleased to announce its signature “One Night Only” season kick-off fundraising event, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event is themed “EWP Night Market” and will include tasting stations hosted by local restaurants, followed by an evening of performances featuring Asian American Broadway stars George Takei (“Allegiance” and “Pacific Overtures”), Gedde Watanabe (“Pacific Overtures”), Melody Butiu (“Here Lies Love”), and more. Proceeds support EWP’s artistic and educational programs.

“This year’s ‘One Night Only’ ushers in the start of our 52nd Anniversary Season, ‘The Company We Keep,’” says Snehal Desai. “In my second season as EWP’s producing artistic director, I wanted to celebrate the vital artistic and community partnerships that have supported us over the past 52 years and also honor where we are today. ‘One Night Only: EWP Night Market’ features a fusion of Asian cultures and traditions, and an amazing evening of songs, spoken word, and comedy performed by a stellar, multi-generational lineup of Asian American performers familiar to East West Players audiences.”

Additional performers include Amy Hill (CW’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Krista Marie Yu (ABC’s “Dr. Ken”), Hudson Yang and Forrest Wheeler (ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat”), Araceli Prasarttongosoth and Michayla Brown (EWP’s “The Who’s Tommy”), Tony Award-winning poet Beau Sia (Broadway’s “Def Poetry Jam”), and performance artist Kristina Wong (“Wong Street Journal”). More performers will be announced soon.

“One Night Only” will take place at EWP’s David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center of the Arts, 120 Judge John Aiso St. (between Temple and First) in Little Tokyo. Cocktails and tasting stations will be available starting at 6 p.m., followed by performances at 7:30 p.m.

Levels of sponsorships are available ranging from $1,000 to $3,500 with VIP tickets, reserved seating, and a program ad. Individual tickets for cocktails and the show are available for $200 (VIP for reserved seating in the preferred orchestra section), $150 (general for reserved seating in the orchestra section), and $100 (reserved seating in the balcony). For information about sponsorship and ticket opportunities, email Development Manager Monika Ramnath at [email protected]

Sponsorship packages and individual tickets may be purchased at www.eastwestplayers.org or by calling (213) 625-7000.