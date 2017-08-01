Palo Alto Obon This Weekend

PALO ALTO — Palo Alto Buddhist Temple, 2751 Louis Rd. in Palo Alto, will hold its 2017 Obon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 6, from 12 to 9:30 p.m.

The Rev. Dean Koyama, the temple’s resident minister, will deliver a Bon Odori service prior to the Obon dance. Attend special Dharma talks and discussions and enjoy the ever-popular, high-powered San Jose Taiko group as they perform on Sunday afternoon. The traditional Bon Odori dance, which will highlight Sunday evening’s festivities, is an expression of gratitude towards one’s family and ancestors.

Enjoy Japanese and American food, games for the children, bake sale goods, a silent auction and a book sale. The festival also features many dance and musical performances. Minyo and a Japanese dance performance will highlight Saturday evening’s program along with a shakuhachi and koto performances. Enjoy “storigami,” the Japanese art of paper folding and story telling. Those interested in martial arts will enjoy the karate, judo and kendo demonstrations over the festival weekend.

Saturday, Aug. 5

5 p.m.: Taiko herald: PABT Adult Taiko and PABT Dharma School Taiko (outdoors)

5:45 p.m.: Dharma Talk: “Dharma for Dummies” and discussion with the Rev. Robert Oshita, guest minister (Hondo)

7 p.m.: Nihon buyo (Japanese traditional dance) by Madame Emimaisei Hanayagi (Hall)

7:30 p.m.: Performance by Marimo-kai Koto Group (Hondo)

8 p.m.: Music interlude (rock, R&B, etc.) by Bad Karma (Outdoor Stage)

8:30 p.m.: Demonstration by Palo Alto Kendo Club (Hall)

Sunday, Aug. 6

12 p.m.: Taiko herald: PABT Adult Taiko and PABT Dharma School Taiko (outdoors)

12:45 p.m.: Dharma Talk: “Dharma for Dummies” and discussion with the Rev. Robert Oshita (Hondo)

1 to 4 p.m.: Medaka no Gakko children’s activities (Room 5)

1:30 p.m.: Kamishibai and storigami but June Sakamoto (Hall)

2:30 p.m.: Performance by PABT Young Adult Taiko Group (Outdoor Stage)

3 p.m.: Koto performance by Madame Shirley Kazuyo Muramoto and students (Hondo)

3:30 p.m.: Demonstration by Palo Alto Judo Club (Hall)

5 p.m.: Performance by San Jose Taiko (Outdoor Stage)

6 p.m.: “Peace on Your Wings” by Jenny Taira, composer/conductor, and Laurie Rubin, lyricist (Outdoor Stage)

6:45 p.m.: Raffle drawing (Outdoor Stage)

7 p.m. Bon Odori service with Rev. Dean Koyama, resident minister (Hondo)

7:30 p.m.: Bon Odori led by Mme. Jumasuga Hanayagi (Marjorie Nakaji) and assistants (outdoors)

PABT organizations exhibit is a display of affiliated organizations on the wall divider in the Hall. Mon banners hanging high along the wall in the Hall are Japanese family crests of some members of the temple.

Hondo exhibits: “Life of Buddha,” a series of paintings by Palo Alto artist Lorraine Capparell; Buddhist books displayed on front left side of altar; ikebana and suiseki displays along the back wall.

For more information, visit www.pabt.org.