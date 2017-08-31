Program on Gardeners’ Poetry on Sept. 3

“Working Writers Brunch: Gardeners,” one of #90X90LA’s 90 readings in 90 days in Southern California, will be held at The Escondite (Hideout), 410 Boyd St. in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 12 to 2 p.m.

The program will feature the writings of both Japanese American and Latino gardeners and their families, both historical and contemporary.

Poet Joseph Rios, shakuhachi player George Abe, poet and children’s book author Sunny Seki, and social historian and writer Naomi Hirahara will be featured.

The event is free. Attendees may order food during the performance. Parking is available next to the restaurant, which is located on the southern end of Little Tokyo near the Southern California Gardeners’ Federation.

For more information about the event, email [email protected] To learn more about the series, go to http://90x90la.com/.