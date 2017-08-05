Revival of ‘Karate Kid’ on YouTube Red

YouTube Red announced Aug. 4 that it will reunite two characters from “The Karate Kid” (1984) in a series called “Cobra Kai.”

Ralph Macchio will return as Daniel LaRusso, the main character in three “Karate Kid” films, joined by Willia Zabka as rival Johnny Lawrence from the Cobra Kai dojo.

The series of 10 half-hour episodes, which will debut in 2018, is set 30 years after the original film, with Daniel, now a husband and father, trying to keep his life in order without the guidance of his late mentor, Mr. Miyagi. Pat Morita, who received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Miyagi, died in 2005.

Meanwhile, Johnny is down on his luck and is trying to seek redemption by reviving the Cobra Kai and facing off with his old rival.

YouTube Red, a paid service that streams movies, series and music, said in a statement, “The show is about two men addressing past demons and present frustrations the only way they know how: through karate.”