Royalty Reunited

As part of the 77th Nisei Week Japanese Festival, a reunion of former Nisei Week queens was held at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo on Aug. 20.

Front row, from left: 2017 Nisei Week Court — Princess Kaitlin Hara, Princess Tomi Okuno, First Princess Yurika Yoneda, Queen Jordyn Adachi, Miss Tomodachi Kelly Sera, Princess Claire Imada, Princess Jordyn Terukina.

Middle row, from left: Penny Akemi Tani Sakoda (1960), Helen Funai Erickson (1963), Carol Kunitsugu Itatani (1965), Sandy Toshiyuki (1976), Em Kato Yamada (1952), Judy Sugita de Queiroz (1953), Dianne Kubota Hamano (1961), France Yanai Wong (1962), Joanne Uehara Masuda (1967).

Back row, from left: Sara Hutter (2015), Jaclyn Tomita (2016), Lani Nishiyama Sapanza (2010), Liane Takano Pham (2006), Joann Shin Cordeiro (1996), Jill Hiraizumi-Artino (2018), Jamie Mizuhara Sakamoto (2002), 2017 Nisei Week Foundation President Leiton Hashimoto, JANM Vice President of External Relations Rick Noguchi, Sandra Fukushima Ninomiya (1989), Tracy Isawa Ahn (1983), Lauren Kinkade Wong (2001), Erika Olsen (2011), Lauren Iwata (2013), Emily Folick Koko (2012), Monika Teuffel Moorlach (2007), Janet Barnes Cubak (1982), Nikki Kodama (2004).

Photo by MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo