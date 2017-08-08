SACBC’s Obon Festival on Saturday

UNION CITY — Southern Alameda County Buddhist Church, 32975 Alvarado Niles Rd. in Union City, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Food sales from 5 to 6 p.m.; Bon Odori at 7 p.m.

The festival will include Japanese food and performances by San Jose’s Chidori Band and SACBC’s O Nami Taiko.

Kimono-clad participants gather for the Obon dance, a memorial for departed loved ones and a time to give thanks to them.

The last dance practices will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 9-10, at 7:30 p.m. in SACBC’s Sangha Hall.

Hatsubon service for loved ones who have passed away since the last Obon will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m.

Free admission. Everyone is invited. For more information, call (510) 471-2581 or visit www.sacbc.org.