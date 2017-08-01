San Luis Obispo Buddhist Church’s Obon Festival

ARROYO GRANDE — San Luis Obispo Buddhist Church will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 12 to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick’s School, 900 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.

The festival will feature food, games, a taiko drum performance, martial arts demonstrations, bonsai exhibits, Asian crafts, and traditional Japanese dance.

The Bon Odori, led by SLOBC members Tomi Kobara and Julie Conaway, will include a new dance, “Ichigo Ichiye” by Nobuko Miyamoto of Senshin Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles. The title translates as “You only have one opportunity, so go for it.”

Free admission. For more information, call (805) 595-2625 or visit www.slobuddhisttemple.org.