‘Songbird of Manzanar’ Program at L.A. Louver

L.A. Louver, located at 45 N. Venice Blvd. in Venice, hosts a screening of “The Songbird of Manzanar” on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The documentary is Cody Edison’s telling portrait of Mary Kageyama Nomura, whose gift of song provided rare solace for the Japanese American incarcerees at the Manzanar camp during World War II.

Join Edison and Nomura for a discussion moderated by documentary filmmaker Renee Tajima-Peña, an Academy Award nominee for “Who Killed Vincent Chin?” (1987). The conversation will be followed by a special performance by Nomura in Ed and Nancy Kienholz’s “The Non War Memorial” (1970).

Presented in conjunction with “Ben Jackel: Reign of Fire” and “Kienholz: The Jungen, The Non War Memorial and Still Dead End Dead 1 & 2,” on view through Sept. 1.

Free but space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP to (310) 822-4955 or [email protected] For more information, visit www.lalouver.com/now.cfm.