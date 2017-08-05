Sustainable Little Tokyo Bicycle Tour

Sustainable Little Tokyo will launch its first bicycle tour on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in conjunction with the 2017 Nisei Week Japanese Festival.

At 150 acres, Little Tokyo is only one-quarter of its original size. Bike along the old neighborhood boundaries when it was at its largest, and learn about the community’s continued struggle to sustain its history, culture, and legacy small businesses. Then park your bikes and enjoy Nisei Week, a Japanese American festival and one of the oldest cultural festivals in the nation.

The tour will start at Toriumi Plaza at the Metro bikeshare station on First and Judge John Aiso streets, bike around Downtown, park at JACCC Plaza to see all the cultural arts exhibitions, walk over to Tanabata Festival, and have a snack at Mitsuru Sushi & Grill, a 40-year-old family-run Japanese American diner and local favorite.

In partnership with API Forward Movement, Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, and Little Tokyo Historical Society.

Parking: Aiso Parking Lot, 101 Judge John Aiso St. $3 flat rate after 5 p.m.

For updates, visit Sustainable Little Tokyo’s Facebook page.