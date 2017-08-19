Transformation Workshop at Far East Lounge

A Transformation Workshop will be held during Nisei Week at the Far East Lounge, 353 E. First St. (between Central and San Pedro) in Little Tokyo, on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m.

This kid-friendly workshop will give people of all ages the opportunity to explore the limitless art of transformation through “cosplay,” the popular activity of imitating fictional characters through costume and acting. Cosplay originated in Japan and has since grown into an international phenomenon.

Come to Far East Lounge for face-painting, yukata dress-up, a photo booth, cosplay/anime information, and more. There will also be a mini-exhibition of works by Yumai, a young Japanese animator, in the window gallery.

Free admission; donation suggested. For more information, call (213) 621-4158 or visit www.fel.ltsc.org.

このワークショップでは子供から大人まで、『コスプレ』を通じて変身の楽しみを体験してもらいます。日本から始まった 『コスプレ』（物語に登場するキャラクターに衣装や演技でなりきること）は今では世界共通の現象になりました。ファーイーストラウンジでフェイスプリント, 俗衣体験、写真撮影などを体験し、コスプレ情報をゲットしてみなせんか。