A Weekend of Anime

The Los Angeles Anime Film Festival, a celebration of the 100th anniversary of anime, will be held from Sept. 15 to 17 at Regal L.A. Live: A Barco Innovation Center, 1000 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles.

LA-AFF, presented by international creative company Rydgen Inc. in partnership with L.A.-based film distribution company Azoland Pictures, is North America’s biggest anime film festival. The three-day event showcases over 20 anime films, including recently released hits from Japan and fan favorite classics.

In addition to the film screenings, attendees can enjoy a full list of events, including an opening-night red carpet gala and Q&A sessions with directors, voice actors, and creative staff. LA-AFF strives to provide a place where people of all ages can enjoy anime films in their full splendor with state-of-the-art equipment, high-quality images, and high-performance sound.

The festival opens Friday with red carpet at 5:30 p.m. and screening of “No Game No Life Zero” (English dub world premiere) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule:

“Kiki’s Delivery Service” at 10:30 a.m.

“King of Prism by PrettyRhythm” (North American premiere) at 1:30 p.m.

“009 RE:CYBORG 3D” at 1:30 p.m.

“Cowboy Bebop: The Movie” at 4 p.m.

“Initial D Legend 1: Awakening” (North American premiere) at 4:30 p.m.

“No Game No Life Zero” (subtitled) at 7 p.m.

“Ghost in the Shell” at 8:15 p.m.

“Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence” at 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule:

“My Neighbor Totoro” at 10:30 a.m.

“Summer Wars” at 10:30 a.m.

“Metropolis” at 12:45 p.m.

“Love Live! The School Idol Movie” at 1 p.m.

“The Red Turtle” at 3:15 p.m.

“Anohana the Movie: The Flower We Saw That Day” at 5:15 p.m.

“Porco Rosso” at 5 p.m.

“Pigtails” and “Miss Hokusai” at 7:15 p.m.

“Paprika” at 7:45 p.m.

“Akira” (subtitled) at 10 p.m.

“Akira” (dubbed) at 10 p.m.

Plus Ghibli cosplay photo shoots and Q&A sessions with cast and crew. For film synopses and tickets, go online to www.la-aff.com.