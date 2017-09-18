An Afternoon of Japanese Dance at Nishi

Nihon Buyo Kai will present two hours performances by six well-known and established Japanese classical dance instructors based in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple Kaikan, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Nihon Buyo Kai is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to promote and preserve the art of Japanese classical dance in Southern California.

Featured instructors are Mesdames Azuma Sumako, Bando Hidesomi, Bando Hiromiya, Majikina Aiko, Nakamura Narumi, and Wakayagi Hisame.

Nine selected dances will be presented presented in a variety of dance styles and types, as well as an eclectic blend of music:

• “Shochikubai,” a congratulatory dance with four dancers in the nagauta style of music.

• “Taiko Storm/Ashura,” in which three dancers depict the grace and beauty within a thundering storm, accompanied by taiko drums.

• “Tamaya,” a soap bubble vendor dance presented in the Kiyomoto style of music.

• “Mai,” which depicts two young lionesses existing in their natural habitat among the beauty of the flora and fauna of the seasons, in the Yamatogaku style of music.

• “Kai no Zanei,” based on the historical battle between two warring factions, led by Shingen Takeda and Kenshin Uesugi, presented in the nagauta style of music.

• “Shima no Senzai,” based upon a female dancer who performed dressed as a male noble, in the nagauta style of music with lavish use of percussion.

• “Menuhama,” a celebratory dance describing peace and harmony as a young man dances by the beach, in the Okinawan classical style of dance.

Suggested donation: $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, email [email protected] or check Nihon Buyo Kai’s Facebook page.