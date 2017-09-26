Autumn Moon Festival at Gedatsu Church

SOUTH SAN GABRIEL — The 2017 Autumn Moon Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gedatsu Church USA, 7850 Hill Dr. in South San Gabriel.

The festival will feature good (including the church’s famous huli-huli chicken), games, plants, a farmers’ market (sponsored by Mark Keppel High School, Class of 2018), cultural demonstrations and entertainment.

Raffle tickets are $1 each. First prize: Apple iPad Mini 4. Second prize: Nintendo Switch Game System. Third prize: Amazon Echo Show. Fourth prize: Fujifilm Mini 9 Instant Camera. Fifth prize: Amazon Echo Dot.

Church introduction and tours hosted by Rev. Hisakazu Taki will take place on both days at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Meet inside the main chapel.

Sponsored by Gedatsu Church USA, Gedatsu Kempo, and Monterey Park Mustangs Basketball Organization.

For more information, call (626) 288-1212 or visit www.gedatsu-usa.org.